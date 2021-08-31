Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Returning For ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel | THR News

With 'Jungle Cruise' crossing the $100 million at the domestic box office this past weekend, Disney is pulling the trigger on a sequel.
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be back for another adventure as the pun-obsessed riverboat captain Frank Wolff and the brave..
The movie, inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name, follows Emily Blunt's scientist Lily and her squeamish brother..