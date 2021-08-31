Patriots RB James White Reacts To Cam Newton's Release, Mac Jones Taking Over At Quarterback

James White knows to expect the unexpected on cut-down day, but was still surprised to see Cam Newton get released by the Patriots.
The running back is, however, excited to see Mac Jones take over after an impressive training camp and preseason.
Cam Newton is taking his release from the Patriots in stride, telling fans not to feel sorry for him on Instagram. WBZ-TV Sports..
WBZ TV's Levan Reid reports.