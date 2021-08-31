Here's how to look at someone's Instagram Story without being detected

Unfortunately, when you lurk on someone's Instagram, you can definitely leave behind a trail.So if you want to check in on an ex, frenemy or nemesis, Instagram will instantly send them a notification.If only there was a way to get around the social media surveillance state.A third-party website called Insta-Stories allows you to anonymously creep on anyone's Instagram Story.You don't need to log into Instagram or even have an account to use it.

All you need to know is the person's handle.According to the website, "Views are invisible to the owner of the profile, your personal data, date and time of your visits are not displayed or saved".You can view and download stories, highlights, live streams, publications and profile photos as long as the person's account isn't set to private .How to view someone's Instagram Stories anonymously:.1.

Go to Insta-Stories.2.

Type in the user's handle in the search bar.3.

Click on the icon to view their Instagram Stories.

Voila!

You're done