One Cup of This Food per Day Reduces the Risk of Heart Disease, Says Study.
According to a study published in the 'European Journal of Epidemiology,'.
People who eat one cup of nitrate-rich vegetables per day may have lower blood pressure and a 12% to 26% lower risk of heart disease.
50,000 people took part in the 23-year study.
Nitrate-rich vegetables include leafy greens such as chard, spinach, kale and arugula.
Nitrate-rich vegetables include leafy greens such as chard, spinach, kale and arugula.
Nitrate-rich vegetables include leafy greens such as chard, spinach, kale and arugula.
Nitrate-rich vegetables include leafy greens such as chard, spinach, kale and arugula.
Beetroot, celery, radishes, turnips, Chinese cabbage and parsley are also nitrate-rich.
.
Beetroot, celery, radishes, turnips, Chinese cabbage and parsley are also nitrate-rich.
.
Beetroot, celery, radishes, turnips, Chinese cabbage and parsley are also nitrate-rich.
.
Beetroot, celery, radishes, turnips, Chinese cabbage and parsley are also nitrate-rich.
.
Beetroot, celery, radishes, turnips, Chinese cabbage and parsley are also nitrate-rich.
.
Our results have shown that by simply eating one cup of raw (or half a cup of cooked) nitrate-rich vegetables each day, people may be able to significantly reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease, Catherine Bondonno, a lead author on the study, via MarketWatch.
The greatest reduction in risk was for peripheral artery disease, a type of heart disease characterized by the narrowing of blood vessels of the legs; however, we also found people had a lower risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart failure, Catherine Bondonno, a lead author on the study, via MarketWatch.
If you find it difficult to eat enough leafy greens, Bondonno suggests putting them in a smoothie.
Blending leafy greens is fine, but don’t juice them.
Juicing vegetables removes the pulp and fiber, Catherine Bondonno, a lead author on the study, via MarketWatch