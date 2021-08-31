Man matches with his dog's previous owner on Tinder

A modern meet-cute worthy of a blockbusterrom-com is going viral on Twitter."Been chatting to this girl on Tinder for the pastfew days.

Only turns out that I adopted her Labradora few years ago," @JimNo1871 wrote in a tweet.The text messages he posted startwith the woman noting that her old dog wasalso a black Labrador named Onyx."He was unfortunately put up for adoption in2018 when I was like 17," she explained."Don't think I've ever been so upset in mywhole life.

He was the best.

If it was my choice,definitely wouldn't have let him go”.Then he responded,"I've had Onyx that long”.The thread went viral on August 24with 151,000 likes on Twitter."Take the dog on the date for thelove of god," a user responded.On August 27, @JimNo1871 sharedphotos from his first date with the woman.Of course, he brought Onyx with him."Many tears, some great memoriesand one very happy dog," he said.We'll see each other regularly too,"he wrote in another tweet