Biden delivers remarks on end of war in Afghanistan, efforts to evacuate those who remain

President Joe Biden delivered remarks Tuesday on the end of America's longest war, which came to a close when a final plane of troops departed Afghanistan Monday after several weeks of chaotic evacuation efforts.
President Joe Biden delivered remarks Tuesday on the end of America's longest war, which came to a close when a final plane of troops departed Afghanistan Monday after several weeks of chaotic evacuation efforts.
Watch VideoUkraine's leader is traveling to the United States this week in hopes of bolstering security ties with Washington and..
Last US Military Plane Departs From Afghanistan, Concluding America’s Longest War.
On Aug. 30, the Pentagon said the United..