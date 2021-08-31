New England Patriots Release Cam Newton

According to CBS Sports NFL Insiders Jason La Canfora and Jonathan Jones, the veteran quarterback has been cut.

First-round rookie Mac Jones will reportedly take his place for the 2021 regular season.

He's expected to lead the team's Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Becoming the first rookie quarterback to start in Week 1 for the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe.

Head coach Bill Belichick's move to make Jones starting quarterback isn't a big surprise considering he outplayed Newton in the preseason.

Brian Hoyer will now serve as backup quarterback.

Jarrett Stidham is projected to be the No.

3 quarterback.

All NFL teams had to trim their preseason rosters to 53 by Aug.

31 at 4 p.m.

ET