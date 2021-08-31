Mike Richards Fired As ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Executive Producer

Mike Richards has been fired from his roles as executive producer for both ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune.’.

Sony executive Suzanne Prete announced the decision to remove Richards in a memo to staff.

I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy!

Effective immediately, Suzanne Prete, via 'Variety'

According to Prete, the backlash Sony received due to Richards' brief stint as ‘Jeopardy!’ host caused “disruption and internal difficulties.”.

We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at ‘Jeopardy!’ it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks … That clearly has not happened, Suzanne Prete, via 'Variety'.

Just a week ago, Richards was forced to step down as host due to resurfaced comments he made on an eight-year-old podcast series.

It was also unearthed that Richards was involved in a number of discrimination lawsuits filed by multiple ‘Price Is Right’ models in 2010 and 2011.

At the time, Sony voiced their support for Richards remaining as the show’s executive producer.

They cited his experience, saying they were hopeful he would continue to lead the team with “professionalism and respect.”.

Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the ‘Jeopardy!’ team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced.

It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect, Suzanne Prete, via 'Variety'.

However, morale had reportedly been extremely low on both show sets in recent weeks, leading to Richards' firing.