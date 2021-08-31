Ida Leaves One Million People Without Power in Louisiana, Could Take Weeks To Restore

Residents in Louisiana have a long road to recovery after Hurricane Ida swept through the state on Sunday.

More than one million homes and businesses in the state are still without power as of early Tuesday.

Entergy, one of the main power utilities in the region, said it will “likely take days” just to determine the damage done by Ida.

[It] will likely take days to determine the extent of damage to our power grid ... and far longer to restore electrical transmission to the region, Entergy, via Twitter.

The entirety of New Orleans is without power due to “catastrophic transmission damage” to all eight lines.

There are reportedly 15,000 line workers currently working to restore power to New Orleans, with another 20,000 workers having also been requested.

A number of communities in Louisiana are still cut off by water and debris.

This has made it impossible for electrical crews to assess and repair damage and has prevented much-needed rescue efforts.

It will likely take weeks for some areas to regain power.

On Tuesday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards pleaded for evacuated residents to “please [not] come home.” .

If you have evacuated, do not return here or elsewhere in southeast Louisiana.

The schools are not open.

The businesses are not open.

The hospitals are slammed.

There's not water in your home and there's not going to be electricity, Gov.

John Bel Edwards, via NBC News