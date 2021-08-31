Over A Dozen People Face Charges In Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card Conspiracy

More than a dozen people now face charges, accused in a fake COVID-19 vaccination card conspiracy.
The phony cards were allegedly sold on social media, and many of the buyers all have similar careers; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
The phony cards were allegedly sold over Instagram, and the buyers are believed to be front-line and essential workers.