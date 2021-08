Covid cases in schools are expected to rise

WITH MANY SCHOOL DISTRICTS INCENTRAL TEXAS IN THEIR THIRDWEEK OF SCHOOL.

THE NUMBER OFCOVID CASES ON CAMPU..AREALREADY RISING SHARPLY.

25NEWS REPORTER ADAM SCHINERDLSHOWS US WHAT DOCTORS ANDSCHOOL DISTRICTS COULDFACE....LKLV - SOME SCHOOLS HAVE BEENOPEN FOR A COUPLE WEEKS NOWAND THAT PUTS THEM IN THAT 10TO 14 DAY RANGE WHERE YOU CANEXPECT A RISE IN COVID CASES.NOW THAT SCHOOLS ARE HAVE BEENIN SESSION FOR A LITTLE WHILETHE SPREAD OF THE DELTAVARIANT IN SCHOOLS IS GOING TOCOME MORE NOTICEABLE.

ATREND DOCTORS MCLANE CHILDRENSIN TEMPLE HAVE ALREADYSTARTING TO SEE.

SOT - DR.DOMINIC LUCIA, CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER AT MCLANE CHILDRENSMEDICAL CENTER "AN UPTICK INCOVID EXPOSURES AND COVIDPOSITIVES AND EVEN NOWWI, INOUR OWN HOSPITAL.

OUR RISE INCASES NEEDING HOSPITALIZATIONIS CERTAINLY THE ANDAPPARENT." TRACK 2 INFACT...THE NUMBER OF MINORSCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITHCOVID AT MCLANE CHILDRSENNEARLY DOUBLED SINCE THESCHOOL YEAR BEGAN.

SOT - DR.DOMINIC LUCIA, CHIEF MEDICALOFCER AT MCLANE CHILDRENSMEDICAL CENTER "WE ARE AT 22PERCENT OF OUR HOSPITAL BEDS.I THINK THE LAST TIME I TALKEDTO YOU, WE TALKED ABOUT THERISE TO 10 TO 15 PERCENT."TRACK 3 NEARLY ALL SCHOOLDISTRICTS ARE POSTING CASENUMBERS TO A DASHBOARD ANDTHAT INCLUS TEMPLE I-S-D WHOHAS ONLY STARTED SCHOOL LASTWEEK.

BUT THEY ARE ONLYSHOWING LAB CONFIRMED CASESBUT THE NUMBER OF CASES COULDBE HIGHER.

SOT- DR. BOBBY OTT,SUPERINTENDENT OF TEMPLE ISD."IN RINTENDENT OF TEMPLE ISD.DITION TO THAT, THEFIRST WEEK WE HAD PROBABLECASES.

PROBABLE OR RAPID TESTSBECAUSE THE AREN'T LABCONFIRMED.

WE HAD 3 STUDENTPROBABLE CASES AND SFFTA 8CASES." TRACK 4 JUST LIKEOTHER SCHOOLDISTRICTS...TEMPLE I-S-D ISWORRIED ABOUT THE SPREAD OFTHE DELTA VARIANT AND THAT ISWHY THEY SAY TY HET UP THEDASHBOARD ON MONDAY.

SOT- DR.BOBBY OTT, SUPERINTENDENT OFTEMPLE ISD.

"PUT THEM UPPUBLIC SLYO THEIR TRANSPARENT.OUR FAMILY MEMBERS AND STAFFAND EVERYBODY TO HAVE A CHANCETO SEE THOSE.

BUT, THAT'S ETHREASON WE DO IT." TRACK 5DOCTORS SAY IT'S IMPORTANT TOTRANSBERENT...ESP ECIALLYRIGHT NOW.

SOT - DR. DOMINICLUCIA, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFERICAT MCLANE CHILDRENS MEDICALCENTER "WE'RE IN THAT WINDOWWHERE, IF SOMETHING IS GOINGTO BE SPREAD IN SCHOOL EARLYON YOUR GOING TO SEET IDWE'RE DEFINITELY SEEING ITWITH COVID." LKLV - MEDILPROFESSIONALS ARE EXPECTING ASPIKE IN CASES AT SCHOOLS OVERTHE NEXT FEW WEEKS WITH TEENSAT A HIGHER RISK OFHOSPITALIZATION THAN YOUNGERKIDS... ESPECIALLY TEENS WHOARE UNVACCINATED.

IN KILLEENADAM SCHINDLER 25 NEWS