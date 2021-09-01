Man Lost Everything After Being Shot Nearly 4 Years Ago, And Pain Lingers In Many Ways
Man Lost Everything After Being Shot Nearly 4 Years Ago, And Pain Lingers In Many Ways

Sadly, we hear so much about crime in Chicago – and there is always much coverage minutes and hours after gunfire erupts.

But what happens to the victims years later?

CBS 2's Jim Williams has the harrowing story of one man's experience.