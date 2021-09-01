MASS Movie (2021) - Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney, Ann Dowd

MASS Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward.

In Fran Kranz' writing and directing debut, he thoughtfully examines their journey of grief, anger, and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind.

Directed by Fran Kranz starring Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney, Ann Dowd release date October 2021 (in theaters)