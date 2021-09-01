A third of UC nurses polled say they'd quit over vax mandate

Despite a looming deadline to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs, a new survey conducted by an Ohio nurses union suggests a significant number of nurses at one local hospital would rather quit than be required to get their shots.

GOOD EVENING -- THANKS FORBEING WITH US FOR WCPO 9 NEWSAT 6.

I 'MTANYA O'ROURKE,CRAIG HAS TONIGHT OFF.HEALTHCARE WORKERS QUITTI NGBECAUSEOF VACCINE MANDATES.TONIGHT WEHAVE NEW INT ELFOR YOU ON HOWMANY áLOCALá HEALTHCAREWORKERS COULD WALK OUT -- ANDhow SOON.LET'S GO STRAIGHT TO WCPO NINENEWS REPORTER COURTNEYFRANCISCO LIVE.COURTNEY-THERE'S A SENSE OF URGENCYKICKING IN TONIGHT FOR SOMEMEDICAL STF.AFEXACTLY- THAT'S BECAUSE 30PERCENT OFNURSES POLLED HEREAT U-C-M-C SAY THEY WL ILQUITTHEIR JOBS IF THIS HOSPITALSETS A DE ATFOR COVID 19VACCINATION PROOF.THAT'SALMOST ONE IN THREE NURSES...AND COULD HAVE MAJOR RIPPLEEFFECTS THROUGHOUT THE REGION.HEALTHCARE WORKERS ACROSS THEMETRO ARE BRACING FOR THEIMPACT.... IF THE LATEST NURSEUNION SURVEY OUT OF UNIVERSITYOF CINCINNATI MEDICAL CENTERHOLDSTRUE.that's going to create ahuge, huge crisis when itcomes to you know somebodyjust coming in and trying tobe seen in the ER or ha vesurgery that they needCHRISESTRIDGE IS A HEALTHCAREWORKER IN NORTHERN KENTUCKY.

..O'S WHWATCHING HIS CINCINNATICOLLEAGUES CLOSELY.

OUT OF 456U-C MEDIL CACENTER NURSES WHORESPONDED... 30 PERCENT...SAID THEY WOULD QUIT IF E THHOSPITAL FINALIZES THE VACCINEMANDATE.THAT COULD MEAN MORETHAN 136 NURSES LEAVING ONEHOSPITAL SYSTEM IA N FE LLSWOOP..which can lead to patientsafety concerns down the lineif it continues for a longperiod of timeLABORRESPRESENTATIVE DOMINICMENDIO SLAAYS THE OHIO NURSESASSOCIATION CONDUCTED THESURVEY... POLLING THE MEMBERSAT- UC-M-C.we have 30 beds closed at thehospital due to lack ofnursing staff currently.over the course of the lasttwo months weve received over80 objections from nurses totheir assignments at themedical center due ot shortstafng ficoncernsLOOKINGBACK-- U-C-M-C IS ONE OF SIXMAJOR HOSPITAL SYSTEMS THATANNOUNCED COVID 19 VACCINEREQUIREMEN T FOR STAFF ANDVOLUNTEERS AUGUST FIFTH.ADNIMISTRATORS THERE... TRIHEALTH AND MERCY HAVE NOT SETA DATE FOR STAFF TO SHOW PROOF.CINCINNATI CHILDRENS, CHRISTAND ST.

ELIZABETH SET ADEADLINE ON OCTOBER FIRST....PROTESTSENSUED.we demand the right to beable ctohoose r foourselveswhether we are to bevaccinated whether we are tohave weeklyes ttingdonethere are a lot, a l ot ofindivudals who would actuallyprefer to work in anenvironment where they kw noeveryone is vaccinatedU-C-M-CNURSE LEADERS SAY THE HOSPITALIS NEGOTIATING POLICY WITHTHEM... STARTING SEPTEMBER13TH..ND.A ST ENTHE POLLDOCUMENTING THE NUMBER THATWILL QUIT-- TO HUMANRESOURCES.that's going to beproblematic for the communityI think even more sothan usremaining unvaccinatedBARGAINI NGWAS SUPPOSED TOBEGIN AUGUST 23RD BUT THEUNION SAYS THE HOSPITALCANCELD LETHAT BECAUSE IT WASUNABLE TO ALLOW TWO NURSESINVOLVED OFF THE FLOOR DUE TOSTAFFING CONCERNS.UCMC HAS NOTRESPONDED TO MY MULTIPLEREQUESTS FOR COMMENT ON THELATEST POLL.REPORTING LIVE INCINCINNATI CF WCPO NINE NEWS.