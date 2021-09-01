Afghan U.S. ally forced to go into hiding as Taliban takes over

ABC15 spoke exclusively to a former Afghan U.S. interpreter, who we are not identifying, who says he has now gone into hiding.
ABC15 spoke exclusively to a former Afghan U.S. interpreter, who we are not identifying, who says he has now gone into hiding.
Watch VideoThe United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war and closing a chapter in..
The United States is ending the longest war in its history in Afghanistan. A war that took longer than World War I and World War..