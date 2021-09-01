Firefighters Continuing To Dig In And Protect Property From Caldor Fire

Renee Santos was in the Lake Tahoe area where firefighters are amassed with the common goal of protecting homes and businesses from the Caldor Fire.
Renee Santos was in the Lake Tahoe area where firefighters are amassed with the common goal of protecting homes and businesses from the Caldor Fire.
Team coverage of crews battling the Caldor Fire and trying to save property around South Lake Tahoe (8-31-2021)
Firefighters have saved Camp Sacramento from being ravaged by the Caldor Fire. (Video provided by the Sacramento Fire Department)