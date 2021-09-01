Huizenga: West Michiganders 'trapped' in Afghanistan

WAR IN AFGHANISTANOVER.HUNDREDS OF AMERICANS...AND THOUSANDS OF 'AFGHAN ALLIES'STILL REMAIN IN THE COUNTRY.WE TALKED WITH CONGRESSMAN BILLHUIZENGA WHO SAYS SOME HAVE WESTMICHIGAN TIES AND THEY AREDESPERATE TO GET OUT..WHILE PRESIDENT JOE BIDENDEFENDS THE AFGHANISTANWITHDRAWAL AND HOW THE CHAOTICEVACUATIONS WENT DOWN.REPUBLICANS ARE CALLING IT A "DISASTER"..SAYING ITS "SHAMEFUL" THERE ARESTILL AMERICANS LEFT INTHE COUNTRY.

REP.

BILL HUIZENGAZEELAND 1:45You can't say we're leaving andnot ever going back.

And oh, bythe way, wre'e going tomake sure that all of thos ecitizens whowant to leave are going to belabe to getout.

How, how are you going todo that?MICHIGAN CONGRESSMAN BILLHUIZENGA SAYS HE'S STILL GETTINGCALLS FROM PEOPLE IN HISDISTRICT DESPERATE TO BRINGFAMILY MEMBERS BACK TO THE U.S:HE CALLES ONE OF THEM, "M" 4:11He was one of the specialimmigrant visa holders.

He wasan interpreter for the US forceswhen he was in Afghanistan.

Heis here in West Michigan.

Hisfiance had all of her paperworkat the US Embassy, herAfghan passport, her visa whichwas beingapproved, and all of her othersupportingpaperwork.

And when the USgovernmentabandoned when the StateDepartmentabandoned the embasys, not in acontrolled manner like theytried to claim thatit was but they when theyabandoned it,they destroyed all of herpaperwork.

Shehas tierd to enter the airportthree differenttimes.

The last time she wasbeaten sobadly by the Taliban that shehad to seekmedical treatment.

AND M'S NOTALONE, HUIZENGA SAYS ANOTHERPERSON CALLED HIS OFFICE TUEDSAYSAYINGHIS TWOR BOTHER- IN-LAWS AND TWONEPHEWS, ALLL AMERICAN CITIZENSARE "TRAPPED" OUTSIDE KABUL'SAIRPORT 5:43They've been trying to get intothe airport and have not beenable to now obviously, there isno opportunity for that.

So whatwhat is mind boggling to meabout this is President Biden,who apparently believes that ifhe yellslouder, and is moref irm in hisin his pressbriefin,gs that somehow thatmakesus bad decision making magicallydisappear and makes thias gooddecision, how he can look thesepeople in the eye andexplain to them that, hey, thiswas the rightthin gto do.

HUIZENGA LIKEOTHER CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANSARECALLIN GFOR THE RESIGNATIONS OFTOP BIDEN ADMINITSRATIONOFFICIALS, INCLUDING SECRETARYOF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN 10:01somebody hsa to takeresponsibility.CONGRESSMAN HUIZENGA ALSOTELLS US, THAT A MARINE FROMWESMT ICHIGAN WAS AMONG THOSEINJURED IN THE ATTACK ON KABULAIRPORT THAT KILLED 13 U.S.TROOPS AND MORE THAN A HUNDREDAFGHANS.

WE'RE STILLWORKING TO LEARN MOREINFORMATIONBUT ARE TOLD THE MARINE IS BEINGTREATED AT A MILITARY HOSPITAL.