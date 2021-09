The transformative role of art during the pandemic | Anne Pasternak

Museums are vessels of memory, knowledge, inspiration and dreams. Anne Pasternak, director of the Brooklyn Museum, makes the case for cultural institutions to take a leading role in supporting the world's recovery from COVID-19 -- and shows how, in times of turmoil and disruption, the arts help us come together, heal and rebuild a better society.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by TED arts and design curator Chee Pearlman, was recorded June 17, 2020.)