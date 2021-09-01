Top 20 Scariest Places on Earth You Should Never Visit Alone

These creepy places are not for the faint of heart.
For this list, we’re looking at locations that are frightening, dangerous, or both.
We’ll also be taking ghost stories and legends about these unsettling places into account.
These creepy places are not for the faint of heart.
For this list, we’re looking at locations that are frightening, dangerous, or both.
We’ll also be taking ghost stories and legends about these unsettling places into account.
These creepy places are not for the faint of heart.
For this list, we’re looking at locations that are frightening, dangerous, or both.
We’ll also be taking ghost stories and legends about these unsettling places into account.
Our countdown includes Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, Poveglia Island, Pripyat, and more!
When it comes to Western mainstream media’s coverage of international affairs, I would today dare the hypothesis that 10-20%..