23ABC Evening weather update August 31, 2021

THISOU H23ABC'S METEOROLOGIST BRANDONMICHAELS JOINSUS NOW WITH A LOOK AT YOURFORECAST.

BRANN?DOTUESDAY HAS STILL BEEN PRETTYHOT, BUT AS EXPECTEDCOOLER AIR HAS ARRIVED KERNCOUN.

TYOUR WINDS HAVE BEGUN TO PICK UPFROM THE NORTHWEST, AND OURTEMPERATURES HAVE HELD FAIRLYSTEADY THROUGHTHE AFTERNOON.THE GUSTY WINDS WILL CONTINUE TOBRING IN COOLER AIR, WHICH WILLSPILL INTO THE VALLEY ANDEVENTUALLY WORK ITS Y WAINTO EASTERN KERN.THERE ARE SOME CONCERNS WITH THEWIND TOO.GUSTS OVER 3MI0 LES PER HOUR AREPOSSIB ILEN THE VICINITY OF THEFRENCH FIRE BOTH TUESDAY EVENINGAND WEDNESDAY,WHICH COULD LEAD TO MOREAGGRESSIVE FIRE BEHAVIOR,ESPECIALLY WHEN PAIRED WITH OURDRY AIR AND STILL WARMTEMPERATURES.BESIDE FIRE ISSUES, OUR FORECASTLOOKS GOOD FOR THEREST OF THE WEEK.HIGHS IN THE VALLEY DROP INTOTHE MID 90S BY WEDNESDAY ANDINTO THE LOWER 90S BY THURSDAY.GUSTY WINDS WILL CLEAR OUR AIR ABIT AS WELL, WITH AIQUR ALITYEXPECTED TO IMPROVE BYWEDNESDAY.STILL TO COME --THE PRESIDENT SPEAKING OUT ONTHE WITHDRAWAL FROM