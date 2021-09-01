Zareen Khan & Shivashish Mishra Have A Strong Message For Their Haters Shared Post

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan recently surprised everyone with her birthday post for Shivashish Mishra on his birthday.

Later, the Bigg Boss 12 contestant went on to share videos from his Goa holiday, where we could also spot the Veer actress, hinting about them being in a romantic relationship.

Ever since the news has come out, a lot of people have been leaving adorable comments about the couple on their social media accounts.

However, there were hateful comments left too, since they are an inter-religion couple.

Now the duo has come out with a savage response for these trolls.

Watch the video to know more in detail.