Covid-19 update: India reports 41,965 new cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News
Union Health Ministry data showed that India recorded 41,965 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The country also reported 460 Covid deaths today.

The daily test positivity rate stands at 2.61%.

