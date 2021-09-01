Local Residents Prepare For Possible Flooding As Ida Expected To Arrive In Region On Wednesday

Jan Carabeo reports.
California Fire Approaches Lake Tahoe After Mass Evacuation
Newsy
Watch VideoA ferocious wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe on Tuesday just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the..
Jan Carabeo reports.
Watch VideoA ferocious wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe on Tuesday just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the..
With up to six inches of rain possible in this region on Wednesday as Hurricane Ida passes through, the risk of flood damage to..
Watch VideoNew Orleans residents faced a massive cleanup effort and possibly weeks without power. Whole toppled trees blocked..