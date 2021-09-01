Nia Sharma wants this contestant to be her connection in 'Bigg Boss OTT'
Nia Sharma wants this contestant to be her connection in 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Television actress Nia Sharma is the new wild card entry in 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

It is going to be intriguing to see what kind of twists she will bring along and which connection or contestant will be her target.

#niasharma #biggbossott