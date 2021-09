India’s GDP sees 20 percent rise in April-June period | Oneindia News

India’s GDP shot up by 20.1 per cent in the April-June period or the first quarter of 2021-22.

This growth is remarkable recovery from the negative growth which was witnessed during the corresponding period of last fiscal when it was a dismal -24.4 per cent.

