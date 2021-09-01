Top 10 Worst WWE Games

These wrestling games all deserve a choke slam!
For this list, we’ll be looking at console games that used the old WWF or newer WWE license and Batista Bombed it into a glitchy Video Game mess.
These wrestling games all deserve a choke slam!
For this list, we’ll be looking at console games that used the old WWF or newer WWE license and Batista Bombed it into a glitchy Video Game mess.
These wrestling games all deserve a choke slam!
For this list, we’ll be looking at console games that used the old WWF or newer WWE license and Batista Bombed it into a glitchy Video Game mess.
Our countdown includes “WWF/WWE RAW” (2002), “WWE Crush Hour” (2003), “WWE 2K Battlegrounds” (2020), “WWE 2K15” (2014), “WWE 2K18” Switch Version (2018) and more!
These video game franchises were cut short! For this list, we’re looking at possible game series that disappeared after one..