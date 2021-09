Gulfport police issue arrest warrant for man accused of attacking reporter

Gulfport police have issued an arrest warrant for an Ohio man accused of attacking a reporter who was covering Hurricane Ida.

ROOM", AND THE ONE PEARLRIVER COUNTY IN THE"POPLARVILLE SAFE ROOM"ARE READY TO RECEIVE PEOPLEWITH NOWHERE ELSE TO GO.POLICE IN GULFPORT HAVEISSUED AN ARREST WARNTRAFOR THE MAN WHO ASSAULTED AN"N-B-C-" REPORTER INMISSISSIPPI COVERING"HURRICANE IDA".BENJAMIN DAGLEY OF OHIOHAS BEEN IDENTIFIED TASHEMAN WHO PULLED OVER AND RANTOWARD SHAQUILLEBREWSTER.HE FACES SIMPLE ASSAULT,DISTURBING THE PEACE, ANDVIOLATING AN EMERGENCYCURFEW CHAESRGOHIO LAW ENFORCE