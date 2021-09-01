Pet Patrol | Morning Blend

Here on the morning blendchecking in with our frienstrays and what they haveknow, it's one of those inwhen it comes to adoptingfor.

Maybe things too igrematter.

And so I'm so gladthis today, by the way, Ifriend wants to be with usnot sure he does either ieOur animal care team alwaynames.

That's my friend frbecause he has feline immuwhat this is mike.

Sure.

Svirus or F.

I.

V.

Is kindthe good news is that it dcats in any significant waold and he'll live a normaUh if I will not cut his lway.

Uh so he probably sti10 years left just like anIt is not transmissible twfor in cases a very very dwounds which is not commonOkay well I'm curious youfor it you found out at thhave that is this somethinfor it you found out at thYeah we test all o curatsF.

I.

V.

And frank cilantrsee it pretty regularly.

Blike I said is that it'sotSo frank lives with the otand he poses no threat tthF.

I.

V.

But it really doeday to day life which it hback from adoption unfortuwhy I'm here today is to tV.

Positive cats can go meother cat and live with otI'm so glad you are becausabout things like in dogsyou should look past and Ia stigma when it comes todon't get adopted masuch.one you of course have tothat education.

Are you abkind of education in thosesomeone were to visit you?Our animal care team and oare are well versed ainllThey know a lot about F.

Ido myself.

So if if you mefrank and you like him andhome but do have reservatiwe're happy to help you ouadopt through friends of syou just had a big milestoto talk to you about.

Butfrom there, I'm assuming yrelationship and as you hawhere the cat home with yopick up the phone and callI feel like you want to kethose people.

Is that righWe ask all our adopters towith their vet pretty quichere as an alternative.

Ytouch with your vet or ifmore help from the peoplethe animal longer like fraus for about a month or .more about frank than thanyou tookim h home.

So we'rhelp even after an option.Now.

The big milestone I wjust last week.

It's so exfriends of strays reachedhow this milestone reay llyou're able to do in the cit had to be so excited foYeah.

We're thrilled to gethis early in the year becconnecting a lot of greatnew families and that's whday.

Our shelter record foyear is 1,276 and we haveto go.

So siteems like werecord breaking pace whichthe support of our communiwhat you keep hearing nuertalking about a positive mgoing to reach and hopefulto be sure share t ihenforsite.

The best place to goto find out where you're ladoption.

Absolutely has onumber and hours were openthrough sunday every weekyou can see all our availawebsite and their spring.on the counters.

I've alwatoo.

I'm not gonna live ligood to see you.

It's goodhe's much more cozy thereknow, when we first starteto be in front of the cameblend it.

Just a little shas great as it happens itcare.

Okay.

Mike.

We appreas always to a big thank yWhether your pet swim Karo