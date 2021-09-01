CDC Director Advises Unvaccinated People To Not Travel Over Labor Day Weekend

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky advised unvaccinated people to refrain from travel, .

Citing the surge in new COVID-19 cases as a result of the highly-contagious delta variant.

If you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, via White House briefing.

Several states, including Washington, Mississippi and Florida have hit record levels of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

According to the CDC, the current seven-day average of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. is 129,418 cases per day.

Walensky recommends spending the long weekend outdoors with other vaccinated family members.

The director also advises masking up if spending time indoors with unvaccinated people.

The vast majority of transmission takes place among unvaccinated people in closed indoor settings, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, via White House briefing.

Masks are not forever, but they are for now, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, via White House briefing