Palm Beach County School Board to discuss COVID-19 pandemic, impact on education

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on education will take center stage on Wednesday when the Palm Beach County School Board holds a series of public meetings.
The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on education will take center stage on Wednesday when the Palm Beach County School Board holds a series of public meetings.
Two drive-through COVID-19 rapid testing sites could be coming to the School District of Palm Beach County in a matter of days.
The Palm Beach County School Board voted Wednesday night to explore legal action against a highly controversial executive order..