For more information, go to zdentist.com

((SL Advertiser)) To Tell the Tooth!

To Tell the Tooth! Beautiful Dentistry can handle all your dental needs

The game show to tell thedr martin severe.

A beautiour two contestants todayand carry Ola.

Hello ladieHere's your first questionshould you know?

I probablI think once every three mthe ada says.

Congratulatialso look into the fact thstarts to fray a little biit.

All right, fair enoughtwo.

Do you plus before oryour teeth?

I definitely dthat's the best way to goright.

And that is what ththe reason you do that ismaterials off your teeth bthe floor.

I could get inyour teeth.

All right.

SusAt what age should someonedentist?

Uhh when they havNo.

When the first shown afirst tooth comes in, thatto uh start coming for theHarry questions, how manydon't do it enough.

So I'mshould floss once rush twiCongratulations.

Thank youyou want to floss at nightimportant time.

And you brdoctor severe I what's funus brush up on our gentlegonna take back over as hous on to tell the truth.

YWe're going to turn the tait's time to turn or learnabout you and beautiful deof all, how long have youtell us about all the servI know they're affordablethere.

A beautiful dentistdentistry for 15 years.

Iup on all aspects of dentican do anything.

And that'under the roof.

Oh, that'sa beautiful dentistry youconcierge style care.

Whatin this situation we provime anytime of the day.

NigI'm also able to come if tto come at night or duringlate uh morning hours to tThat's really good, wow.

Ygood to know.

All right.

LThere's so many advancementhe cutting edge, aren't yimpressions.

We have a scawithout even doing radiatiWe can look at your bite ashow you the before and afInvisalign can fix your teAnd I know you know this fgoing to the dentist is liright?

They don't want toWhat do you provide there?I get to know you on a persedation dentistry.

We tryas possible for the patienblankets, we have everythiyou comfortable.

Uh Well,And on top of that we knowguy and a good game show hthank you so much to giveA special offer from Beautthe 1st 10 callers to bookget free teeth whitening.21 25 East Warner Road in