Wednesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Textiles

Leading the group were shares of Gaotu Techedu, up about 14.3% and shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group up about 5.3% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%.

Also showing relative strength are textiles shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by PVH, trading up by about 14.8% and Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar (GOOS), trading higher by about 5.1% on Wednesday.