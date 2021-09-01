Uncle of Colin Pitchfork victim responds to early release

The uncle of Dawn Ashworth says her family has been dreading the release of Colin Pitchfork, who was convicted of her rape and murder in 1988.

Speaking to ITV News, Philip Musson says some crimes are so notorious they deserve a life tariff.

Pitchfork became the first person in the UK to be convicted of murder using DNA evidence after pleading guilty to the rape and murder of 15-year-old girls Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in 1983 and 1986.

Report by Chinnianl.

