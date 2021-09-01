‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reboot Casts Jabari Banks in Will Smith’s Iconic Role | THR News

Smith surprises actor Jabari Banks with the news he's taking over the role of Will in the Peacock reboot.
Smith surprises actor Jabari Banks with the news he's taking over the role of Will in the Peacock reboot.
Hollywood star Will Smith names Jabari Banks as the new face behind the iconic role
Peacock’s dramatic reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” has found its Will. Jabari Banks will take over the title role..
BEL-AIR has found its new boy! On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Peacock announced that West Philadelphia "born and raised" star Jabari Banks..