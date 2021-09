Wednesday noon COVID-19 update

AND A FEW MORE MINUTES.AN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS,POLICE OFFICER REMEMBERED FORHIS SMILE AND DEDICATION TO THEJOB HAS DIED OF COVID-19.KMBC9’S MARTIN AUGUSTINE IS ATOVERLAND PARK LICEPOHEADQUARTERSWHERE HE TELLS US THE OFFICERWAS A YOUNG N.MAWHEAS 23 YEARS OLD, HESTRUGGDLE WITH COVID-19 FOR FIVEWEEKS.WEST OF THAT TIME, HE WAS ON AVENTILATOR TO HELP HIM BREATHEAFTER TESTING POSITIVE FORCOVID-19 IN JULY.CASTRO TAKEN TO AN OVERLAND PARKFUNERAL HOME BY A POLICEPROCESSION FROM NORTH KANSASCITY HOSPITAL WHERE HE’D BEENBATTLING THE VIRUS.

HIS DEATHSTUNNING HIS FAMILY AND FELLOWOFFICERS WHO KNEW HE WAS SICKBUT WHO THOUGHT HE’D EVENTUALLYRECOVER.