PFAS Are the 'Forever Chemicals' You've Never Heard Of

These are the ‘forever chemicals’ you’ve never heard of — and they’re probably in your kitchen cabinet.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large group of 'forever chemicals' that are manufactured and used in a number of applications, including food packaging, water repellants, makeup, and even in drinking water.

The EPA says that exposure to 70 parts per trillion of PFOA and PFOS—two of the thousands of PFAS-containing chemicals—is potentially dangerous to human health.

