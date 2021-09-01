Beekeeper Talks About Rescuing Entire Colonies

This badass beekeeper rescues entire colonies.

As a beekeeper, Thompson does live bee removals of colonies that have taken up residence in unusual places.

After rescuing a colony, Thompson says she houses them on her property or finds another property where they can be housed.

Due to climate change, loss of habitat, and pesticides, bee populations are declining.

