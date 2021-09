GOP Leader Says He Wants to ‘Get to the Bottom’ of Jan 6 Riot

Rep.

Kevin McCarthy says he wants to ‘get to the bottom’ of the Jan 6 Capitol riot… after voting against a commission to do just that.

For more us politics and Capitol insurrection news, subscribe to NowThis News.

#CapitolAttack #January6 #KevinMcCarthy #Politics #News #NowThis