WA Gov. Jay Inslee: 'You Can’t Run From Climate Change'

‘You can’t run from climate change, you have to challenge it and defeat it’ — Washington Gov.

Jay Inslee says the record-breaking Pacific Northwest heat wave shows just how unavoidable the climate crisis really is.

