Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence on Britney's Conservatorship

‘I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after’ — Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence on Britney’s conservatorship, saying that she’s ‘so proud of her for using her voice.’ For more world news, subscribe to NowThis News.

