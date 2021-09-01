Rep. Joyce Beatty Arrested While Supporting Voting Rights Legislation

Rep.

Joyce Beatty (D-OH) was arrested Thursday by U.S. Capitol Police while protesting a wave of GOP-led anti-voting laws.

She, and others, chanted ‘fight for justice’ as Capitol police zip-tied them.

Beatty, alongside other civil rights advocates, marched in the Hart Senate Office Building in order to draw attention to a 2021 wave of state voter suppression laws.

She also wanted to call attention to ‘Senate Republicans’ refusal to engage meaningfully in drafting federal legislation to ensure that every American has equal access and opportunity to vote.’ Beatty was 1 of 9 people arrested at the march.