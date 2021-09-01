Skip to main content
Ag exports expected to grow

Ag exports for 2021 are running almost 25% higher than last year based on forecasts this year.

FORECASTS THIS YR.EAOFFICIALS SAY THAT THEY EXPECTNEXT YEAR'S EXPORTSCOULD BE EVEN HIGHER.FARM EXPORTSOR F THIS YEAR AREEXPECTED TO TOTAL MORE THAN173-POINT-5 BILLION DOLLS.ARTHAT FIGURE IS THEN EXPECTED TOINCREASE BY 4 BILLION NEXTYEAR.HIGHER SOYBEAN AND CORNSHIPMENTS TO CHINA ARE A KEYFACTOR IN THE PREDICTIONS.FARMERS AND RANCHE

