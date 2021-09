Camp Bae Day

Bad Bettie Project is partnering with Colorado Girl Gang and GRL PWRD Events for a weekend-long, glamping fundraiser, Camp Bae Day.

The event will take place at YMCA Camp Shady Brook in Decker, CO, from September 10 to September 12, 2021.

The weekend theme is ‘Friendship Forever,’ which speaks to the Bad Bettie Project’s mission to foster community and connections amongst those that are otherwise marginalized.

More information: badbettieproject.com/camp-bae-day