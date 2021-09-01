Here’s what we know about YouTube’s LaBrant Fam

Cole and Savannah LaBrant are YouTube's favorite Christian vloggers.The LaBrant Family is a wholesome YouTube channel featuring Cole, Savannah and their three kids Everleigh, Posie and Zealand.The family has 13.1 million YouTube subscribers.Cole's rise to fame began in 2013 when he started the Vine channel Dem White Boyz with his two friends Baylor Barnes and John Stephen Grice.When Barnes and Grice became disillusioned with social media, Cole took over the trio's channels and rebranded them under his name.In 2016, Cole and his mother came in second place on The Amazing Race.In 2017, Cole married influencer Savannah Rose Soutas.The couple met on Musical.ly after Cole messaged her for a shoutout.Savannah developed her following on Musical.ly by posting videos of Everleigh.Everleigh LaBrant is Savannah's daughter from a previous relationship.The LaBrant Family channel is believed to generate about $15,000 per day or $5.5 million per year based on their videos averaging three million views per day.Cole and Savannahhave an estimated net worth of $15 million