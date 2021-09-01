Teenager stunned by parents' 'awful' financial demand

A 17-year-old can't believe her parents expect her to pay back her private school tuition.She consulted Reddit's "Am I the A******" about her dilemma.she wrote, "When I first started secondary school, I used to be a rebellious child, which I have always admitted and apologized for.Because of my actions, my parents decided it would be a good idea to send me to a strict private school.My dad first brought this up a few years ago when I was 15 that I need to pay back $20,000 for the school fees.The teenager has refused to pay the money but also wonders if she should."I would maybe understand them if I was still misbehaving.

But I literally get straight As, and haven't had detention in forever.I can't believe I'm already in debt by my own parents and I haven't even started college yet".Reddit users thought the parents' request was unthinkable."Children aren’t obligated to pay for their own upbringing," another said