Woman slams mother-in-law over her ‘ridiculous’ birthday party plans

A woman and her mother-in-law are feuding over dueling birthday parties.She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice.Her son and mother-in-law share the same birthday.They both wanted to throw parties on the same day.However, each woman is convinced their party is the more important one.However, neither woman was willing to change the date of the party.Reddit users thought the daughter-in-law should be able to figure out a solution