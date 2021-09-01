Hurricane Ida Levels Louis Armstrong's Second Home, the Karnofsky Shop

NPR reports that another piece of New Orleans' rich jazz history has been lost.

The building where musical legend Louis Armstrong spent part of his childhood was destroyed by Hurricane Ida.

427 South Rampart Street was called the Karnofsky Shop.

It was named for the family who lived there.

The store was listed on the National Register of Historic Places due to its impact on Armstrong's musical life.

The building was owned by the Karnofsky family, who hired Armstrong when he was 7 years old to help in their junk and coal business.

The Karnofsky family encouraged him to pursue music, told him he was talented and would sing Russian lullabies with him.

Morris Karnofsky became a childhood friend of Armstrong.

One day, the two saw an old cornet in a pawn shop window.

Morris loaned him some money to buy the little cornet, which would become Armstrong's first.

Although I could not play a good tune, Morris applauded me just the same, which made me feel very good, Louis Armstrong, via NPR.

NPR reports that Morris Karnofsky went on to open Morris Music, the first jazz record store in New Orleans.

When he was in town, Armstrong would stop by and see his childhood friend