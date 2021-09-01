Mom horrified when hospital brings wrong baby not once, but twice

A mom nearly experienced a "switched at birth" scenario — not once, but twice — and her terrifying story is going viral.TikToker Becky Martin (@becky.0121) gained over 3 million views when she shared the details of her experiences after giving birth."With my first, they wheeled in a baby boy and they were like, ‘We fed your baby for you,’ and I was like, ‘I’m breastfeeding?!’ .And they were like, ‘Oh, sorry, wrong baby!’" she recalls."With my second, they wheeled in a baby girl, and they were like, ‘Here’s your daughter’ .And we said, ‘She’s already in the room with us!’" she continues.TikTokers by the thousands weighed in on Becky's comment section