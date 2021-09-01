Man faces backlash over ‘selfish’ reason for refusing to attend a concert with his wife

A man's jealousy has sparked a disagreementbetween him and his wife.

He asked Reddit's"Am I the A******" forum for help."My wife is a big fan of rock music," he explained."About a month ago, she started going on aboutone of her favorite bands [Tame Impala] and howcute and talented the lead singer is”.“Of course, that is no problem, and I'm notjealous of a random celebrity.

However, shethen proceeded to tell me this lead singer isher exact 'type' and her 'dream man’”.“She even said at one point (I quote), 'If only he wasn'tmarried' but tried to make it sound like a joke.

Thisman literally could not be more different from me”.“I am on the bigger side, mixed-race, short hair, andthe musician is a skinny white dude with long hair”.“I know she didn't mean it to be hurtfultowards me, but it kinda stung to hear straight upthat I am so different from her 'dream' type”."Turns out the band is coming to our cityin a few weeks," he wrote.

“She called me toconfirm that I would go with her.

I took a minutebut said, 'Honestly, I'd rather not accompany youto a concert where you're just going to be fawningover your dream man the whole time’”.“This upset her a lot more than I thought it would, andshe came home from work nearly in tears asking whyI am being 'petty' and 'selfish' by not going with her”."It's a celebrity.

Are you seriously jealousof one of those?" someone commented."I think there was a communicationbreakdown," another wrote