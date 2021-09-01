3 of the Best , Natural Sleep Aids.
1.
Melatonin.
Melatonin is a hormone that is naturally produced by the body.
It helps to regulate the sleep cycle.
.
According to LifeHack, it is one of the more highly-recommended supplements when indications of sleep difficulties arise.
.
2.
Ashwagandha.
This ancient Indian herb, or adaptogen, is known for its stress-reducing effects.
.
It also promotes good health in the brain and central nervous system... ...and can help address increased cortisol levels that could contribute to insomnia.
.
3.
Magnesium .
This natural sleep aid can be obtained through a healthy, balanced diet.
Magnesium is needed for over 600 cellular reactions that occur in the body.
Nuts, legumes, avocados, tofu and whole grains are just a few of the foods that can naturally boost your magnesium.
.
It is important to note that while natural sleep aids can be bought over the counter and are generally safe to use.
You should always consult a medical professional before introducing any kind of new supplements into your diet.